DEAR SUN SPOTS: A ring was found in the narthex at Saint Philip Church after New Year’s Day mass. If you have lost a ring, please contact me at 782-5553.

— Connie, no town

ANSWER: Writing to Sun Spots is one of the very best ways to reunite lost and found items. I love being the conduit for happy endings. Please let us know when this ring finds its owner.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 33 in Jay will celebrate its 50th anniversary in April. We are looking for any charter member who may still be in the area. If you are a charter member or know a charter member, please contact, Amvets Post 33 Ladies Auxiliary President Marlene Walker at [email protected] or call the post at 897-4112.

— Connie, no town

ANSWER: How wonderful this is going to be! I’d love to be a fly on the wall for this gathering!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again, AARP Tax-Aide will provide free income tax preparation services for low- to moderate-income taxpayers for the 2020 filing season. Three days per week from Feb. 1 through April 4, our experienced IRS-certified tax volunteers will be preparing and electronically filing federal and Maine income tax returns. We will work out of Sacred Heart Church at Minot and Western avenues in Auburn.

This service is by appointment only and all ages are welcome. You do not have to be a member of AARP to use this service. Appointments may be made by calling 513-3170 and leaving a message on our voicemail. Our appointment line opened Jan. 17. You will be contacted by our scheduler to set up a time for your tax preparation. Thank you for spreading the word!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’ve used this service in the past and it has been wonderful. I hope readers who qualify will take advantage of it. People 50 years and older may sign up for AARP, which provides valuable and practical information on a range of issues.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote to you last year regarding where I could donate a selection of baby afghans and you helped me with a place in Lewiston. Now I am in the position of not being able to crochet any longer due to debilitating arthritis. I have a selection of baby yarn in all sorts of colors and weights. Anybody is welcome to come and get these free materials and also the crochet hooks. I can be contacted at 345-7159. Please leave a message. Thanks for your help.

— Shirley, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: My hope is that your crafting materials will go to a home where a crocheter will carry on your generous tradition of donating handmade goods to little ones in need. Baby nurseries in hospitals and nonprofit organizations that support new Mainers come to mind.

I know you will miss busying your hands in this manner. Please take good care of yourself.

