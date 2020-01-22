WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 65, VERMONT 47: The Black Bears (8-13, 4-3 America East) opened with Maeve Carroll’s layup and closed on a 9-2 run for a 22-11 first-quarter lead in beating the Catamounts (9-10, 3-3) at Burlington, Vermont.

Carroll had a career-high 23 points, 14 in the first half, and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Maine, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Dor Saar had 14 points and Kelly Fogarty added 12 points and Maddy McVicar chipped in 10.

Hanna Crumble and Emma Utterback led Vermont with 15 points each.

COLBY 76, UMF 56: Mahika Gupta’s basket to close out the first quarter initiated a 24-2 run by the Mules (6-10) that opened a 43-19 lead over the Beavers (9-8) late in the second period of a nonconference game in Waterville.

Ainsley Burns notched eight of her 23 points during the decisive surge. Keagan Dunbar and Jane MacKerron finished with 12 each for Colby.

Alex Bessey scored 21 for the University of Maine at Farmington, and Molly Folsom 12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 59, MAINE 57: A Ben Shungu layup with four seconds to play in regulation gave the Catamounts (14-6, 4-1 America East) the lead for good as they edged the Black Bears (6-14, 2-4) at Bangor.

Ryan Davis led all players with 22 points for Vermont, while Stef Smith and Anthony Lamb added 10 points apiece.

Andrew Fleming had 13 points to pace Maine’s offense.

