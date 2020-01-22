Nancy Ban featured speaker at the River Valley Rotary Club luncheon

RUMFORD — The featured guest speaker at the recent Rotary Fellowship Luncheon, held Jan. 13, was Nancy Ban, vice president operational innovation and integration, Central Maine Healthcare.

Ban is accountable for the day-to-day operations of CMH’s two long-term care facilities, Rumford Community Home and Bolster Heights Residential Care Center, the Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, and the Topsham Care Center. She also oversees CMH’s Results Management Office, which facilitates process improvement projects in support of CMH’s strategic plan.

Ban reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has created a five-star quality rating system to help patients, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily. The Nursing Home Compare website features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between 1 and 5 stars. In October, Rumford Community Home was awarded 4 stars.

Informational meeting on trip to Hawaii slated

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Parks and Recreation and Sunshine Hill Neighbors are hosting an informational meeting for a March 2021 11-day trip to Hawaii at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the MTM Center. A representative from Norwegian Cruise Line will discuss the cruise portion of the trip.

The trip will consist of a four day pre-cruise tour in Honolulu and seven-day cruise. The cruise portion will feature two days in Maui and Kauai, a day in Hilo and Kona and a day cruising the Napali Coast.

For more information on the meeting or trip, call Aline Strout at 207-353-0646.

Region 9 plans forest management class

MEXICO — Region 9 Adult Education will offer a six-week forest management class this winter. Michael Richard, a district forester from the Maine Forest Service, will introduce participants to such topics as terminology, management plans, nontimber forest products and tree planting. Class dates are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 17.

Whether a landowner or to have a better understanding of forested landscape, the class is a good place to start. There is no fee for the class, but preregistration is required. Register at region9.maineadulted.org or call the Region 9 Adult Education office, 377 River Road, at 207-364-2012.

