Becker

WORCESTER/LEICESTER, MA — Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, ME, was named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Beck is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media, Game Arts Concentration.

The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

UVM



BURLINGTON, VT — To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. The following students from your area have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Noah Lind and Chloe Veilleux of Turner, Molly Searway of Readfield

Pensacola Christian

PENSACOLA, FL — The following local student was named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester: Aidan Kelley of Turner.

