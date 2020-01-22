BROWNFIELD — JigJam, a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will launch their seventh tour of the U.S. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Stone Mountain Arts Center. The tour will take them through the Northeast, Midwest and South until the middle of April. The band is touring in support of their third full-length studio album, “Phoenix,” which was released in summer of 2019. Additionally, JigJam will hold a residency at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as part of their “Dollywood Festival of Nations” in March and April of 2020.

Formed in 2013, JigJam is comprised of multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh, lead vocals, guitar, tenor banjo; Cathal Guinan, vocals, double bass, fiddle; Daithi Melia, vocals, five-sting banjo, guitar; and Gavin Strappe, vocals, mandolin, tenor banjo. All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture, which is reflected by the band collectively achieving over 20 “All-Ireland” titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions.

JigJam’s music is an amalgamation of the best of traditional Irish music, including those beautiful harmonies, accented with bluegrass, folk, and Americana creating a genre which has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish influenced Bluegrass). The band’s undeniable energy on the stage along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world. They have already performed in 15 countries, touring various parts of the UK and Europe, and headlining major U.S. festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest.

JigJam’s U.S. tour is sponsored by Culture Ireland. Culture Ireland promotes Irish arts worldwide by creating and supporting opportunities for Irish artists and companies to present and promote their work at strategic international festivals and venues. For more information visit cultureireland.ie/. For more information about the band, visit jigjam.ie.

Stone Mountain Arts Center is at 695 Dugway Road. For more information about the venue, visit http://stonemountainartscenter.com/.

