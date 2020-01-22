TURNER — The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night approved spending $25,885 to replace four heat pumps in the Leavitt Institute building.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said the pumps are “no longer serviceable.”

Damon Mechanical Services of Auburn, the company that upgraded the system over 20 years ago when the building was restored, will do the work.

“There will be minimal invasiveness in the improvements,” Schaub said. The new pumps will use the existing wiring, conduits and ductwork.

The project will include installing three three-ton pumps and one five-ton pump to service the top two floors.

The money will be taken from the Leavitt Institute reserve account, which has a balance of $64,000.

Schaub said the town will also apply for an Efficiency Maine rebate, which should lower the overall costs.

Leavitt Institute at 98 Matthews Way was built in 1896 as a preparatory school. It houses the town library and museum.

The board also approved submitting the town’s comprehensive plan to Augusta after a final version has been signed by Schaub and a member of the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

“I believe the committee has worked to the best of their ability to serve the desires of the community,” Schaub said.

He also announced that the Budget Committee will meet Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 and 6 to finalize the 2020-21 town budget. Board of Selectmen Chairman Kurt Youland said the meeting Feb. 6 should include selectmen to discuss any concerns.

“If they have it before that we can have our meeting before that,” Youland said.

Lastly, resident Rachel Pack requested help to cover the cost of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

“Last year the cost of the fireworks was $9,000 and the town did help by putting some money in there,” Pack said. “This year is Maine’s 200th birthday and I would love to have a bigger show than usual.”

Pack said the new tariffs with China have pushed the cost of the fireworks to $10,300, compared to the same amount of pyrotechnics last year.

Pack, who raises money for the show, has $4,000 in the fireworks account.

The board voted 3-1 to use up to $7,500 from surplus department funds, if they are available at the end of the current fiscal year.

“Thank you for what you do, especially trying to raise all of that money,” Youland said.

