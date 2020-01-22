BATH — Popular Portland-based duo Muddy Ruckus will play on Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center. The band will bring its stripped-down rootsy guitar and edgy percussion to the arts center’s intimate annex space, adjacent to the main theater.

Muddy Ruckus, comprised of guitarist Ryan Flaherty and drummer Erika Stahl, play what they describe as a “grungy style of railroad indie punk blues.” The genre-bending band has been described by New York Music Daily as “darkly inventive Americana” and Motif Magazine advises that the group is “Real and raw, don’t miss them in the flesh.”

The band recently put out a music video for a new single, “Footsteps,” which has racked up over 22,000 views on YouTube and showcases Muddy Ruckus’ unique, high-energy sound. In the midst of the video release, drummer Erika Stahl underwent emergency dialysis and is currently waiting on a kidney transplant. A fundraiser has been launched on Facebook, and attendees at the show on Feb. 1 will be invited to donate to help cover Stahl’s medical expenses.

Other upcoming winter events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include performances by improv comedy group The Doppelbloopers on Jan. 31, Bill Staines (popular folk songwriter) on Feb. 7, a Tropical Valentine’s Day fundraiser party on Feb. 14, and a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends on Feb. 15.

Tickets for Muddy Ruckus in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are $15 advance or $18 at the door. Tickets for this show, and all events at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, can be purchased at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: