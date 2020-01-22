Oxford Selectmen’s Meeting
January 23rd, 2020, 6:00 pm
Public Hearing – Made in Maine Festival
AGENDA
1. Call to order and flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
2. Action on Minutes
a) Action on minutes dated January 2, 2020.
3. Adjustments to agenda
4. Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
5. Old business
6. New business
a) Ron H. R. Smith from RHR & Company – Town Auditor – Audit Review
b) To approve a Mass Gathering Permit for the Made in Maine Festival to be held June 5-7, 2020 at the Oxford Fair Grounds.
c) To appoint Linda Hooker as a ballot clerk.
d) To accept two donations toward 85-01-85-70 Fire Communication Reserve, both in the amount of $30,000 for a total of $60,000.
7. Department Head reports
8. Town Manager’s reports
9. Selectmen’s items
10. Sign warrants 89, 90, 91, 92
11. Adjournment
Workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times:
Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 6PM – Personnel Policy
