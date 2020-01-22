Oxford Selectmen’s Meeting

January 23rd, 2020, 6:00 pm

Public Hearing – Made in Maine Festival

AGENDA

1. Call to order and flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

2. Action on Minutes

a) Action on minutes dated January 2, 2020.

3. Adjustments to agenda

4. Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

5. Old business

6. New business

a) Ron H. R. Smith from RHR & Company – Town Auditor – Audit Review

b) To approve a Mass Gathering Permit for the Made in Maine Festival to be held June 5-7, 2020 at the Oxford Fair Grounds.

c) To appoint Linda Hooker as a ballot clerk.

d) To accept two donations toward 85-01-85-70 Fire Communication Reserve, both in the amount of $30,000 for a total of $60,000.

7. Department Head reports

8. Town Manager’s reports

9. Selectmen’s items

10. Sign warrants 89, 90, 91, 92

11. Adjournment

Workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 6PM – Personnel Policy

