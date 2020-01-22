LEWISTON – Arlene F. Potvin, 78, of Auburn, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with family by her side. Arlene was born in Auburn on March 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Thomas and Rolande (Chretien) Major. She grew up in Lewiston and attended local schools. On May 6, 1961 she married Laurier Potvin at St. Mary’s Church in Lewiston.

Arlene will always be remembered by her family as an excellent cook. While raising her family, she worked in the shoe industry at various factories for many years. One of her favorite pastimes was dancing at the Acme Club in Lewsiton with her late husband of 53 years, Larry. She was an avid Bingo player and made many friends at the local bingo halls.

She is survived by her three children, Michael of Auburn, Ronald of Lewiston and Mark of Greene. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kendyll, Dustin, and Mark Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Kiya Mae and Maddox Laurier Potvin.

As was her wish, there will be no viewing but a small committal ceremony will be held at St Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston on Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

« Previous