LEWISTON – Gilbert G. Berube, 89, of Lewiston died peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a long illness.He was born in Lewiston June 15, 1930, the son of Alphonse and Marie (Roy) Berube. He attended local parochial schools.Gil married the love of his life, the former Rita Vachon on June 15, 1955. He retired from BIW. Gilbert was gifted in carpentry. He made furniture, the Gil B Explorer model ship, and violins. He was very artistic in his work. Gilbert and Rita enjoyed camping with family and friends. He was also a man of great faith.Survivors include his wife, Rita of Lewiston; one brother, Gerard Berube of Lewiston, one sister-in-law, Marguerite Nadeau of Lewiston; and his nieces, Diane Hardin, and Claire Gendron. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday January 23rd 3-6 PM at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Gil’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery concluding with military honors. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com Memorial donations in Gil’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

