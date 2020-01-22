RUMFORD – Louise Marie (Fortier) Sinclair, 89, formerly of Swett Avenue in Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at Rumford Community Home surrounded by loving family.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1931 in Mexico, Maine a daughter of Leonce and Yvonne (Lemay) Fortier.

After graduating high school, she met and married Kenneth Sinclair, and together they shared 54 years and raised six children.

Louise worked at Oxford Paper Company, Food City, Sampson, Shop n’ Save and Hannaford.

She made cakes most of her adult life. Beautiful cakes from the smallest cupcakes to the biggest wedding cake, they were something to see and she loved doing that!

Louise did some rug braiding, as well as knitting and crocheting all kinds of things while raising her children.

Together with the love of her life, she wintered in Florida for many years, playing golf and enjoying the warmth, and returning to Maine for the summer and fall.

Louise was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior.

She is survived by her six children, Kenora Hodgson, Karen Sinclair-Belyea and husband Terry, Sandra Sherrick and husband Ralph, Tina Schau and husband Jon, Jackie Sinclair, and Kenny Sinclair and wife Tracy; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Duguay; two special former sons-in-law, Buddy Bouchard and Bruce Plante; and many friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Sinclair in 2004; son-in-law, Steve Hodgson in 2013, a granddaughter, Diane, in 2017; two sisters, Rita and Yvonne; and many in-laws.

Although it is devastating to lose your mom, she is no longer in pain or afraid. She is finally with the love of her life and at “Home.”

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Rumford Community Home and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Louise.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Parish of the Holy Savior, 126 Maine Ave. Rumford. Interment will be in Farrington-Morton Cemetery in the spring.

Please think of making a donation to a dementia research charity; there needs to be more research and a cure.

