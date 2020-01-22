NORWAY – Teresa L. Swain (Kimball), 52, of Norway, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 17, 2020. She had her loving husband and family by her side following a resilient battle with cancer.

Teresa was born on August 16, 1967 in Lewiston, a daughter of Donald Kimball and Alberta Moffett. She graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1985. Following high school, she raised her two sons, Travis and Shawn Bennett. Teresa married her soulmate, Daniel Swain on Sept. 10, 2011.

Teresa was a cleaning specialist at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School for over 20 years. She was an active and dedicated Christ follower with the Moss Brook Church and often gave selflessly to those in need.

Her children remember her as a selfless woman, who encouraged them to pursue their goals and loved them unconditionally. Teresa’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, who she constantly spoiled. She enjoyed taking thousands of photos, whether it was of nature or her family, you could always find her with a camera in her hand. Teresa and Danny enjoyed traveling from Maine to New Hampshire trying different restaurants and enjoying the scenery. She loved collecting movies, enjoyed scrapbooking but most of all loved being with her family.

Teresa is survived by her parents, Alberta Moffett of Norway, Donald Kimball and wife Nancy Kimball of Oxford; husband, Daniel Swain of Norway; children, Travis Bennett and wife Brittany I. Bennett of Harrison, Shawn Bennett and wife Brittany A. Bennett of Otisfield, Heather Swain of Norway; grandchildren, Brystol Bennett, Neal and Zoe Westberry; brother, Donald Kimball Jr. of Poland.

Teresa was predeceased by her grandmother, Bertha Cole.

A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in the Forum. Pastor Mike will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Teresa’s life.

The family would like to thank the staff of Massachusetts General Hospital and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their continued efforts, care and dedication as well as the members of the Moss Brook Church for their support and guidance during this difficult time.

With over 16 weeks of hospitalization, the family respectfully asks for any donations to be made to Daniel Swain to assist him with the large medical debt.

