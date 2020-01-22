PORTLAND — One Longfellow Square has a great February line-up coming, featuring a few different takes on folk from near and far — starting with the modern styles from Honeysuckle and Front Country, to a tribute to singer-songwriter Cat Stevens, and the rocking Americana of Portland-based Gunther Brown. The month will also feature the virtuoso blues-rock guitar of Johnny A., the powerful tribute of The THE BAND Band and Celtic legend and founding member of Solas Seamus Egan.

February calendar of events

Saturday, Feb. 1: Honeysuckle with Ben Cosgrove; $10, advance; $12, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Honeysuckle is a progressive folk act that blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspiration. Comprised of Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, the Boston-based band can frequently be found performing across the country. Honeysuckle has performed an Audiotree session and at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam and Americanafest, was chosen as a Converse Rubber Tracks artist, and has been nominated for Best Folk Artist of the Year, and Best Americana Artist of the Year four years in a row at the annual Boston Music Awards.

Wednesday, Feb. 5: OLS & State Theatre Present: Front Country; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7.

In today’s crowded musical landscape, it’s hard enough to develop a unique and recognizable sound that can set you apart. That done, you face an even greater challenge: What IS this music? Although Front Country has a foundation in traditional music, they are creating their own path and sound with grace, poise, confidence and extreme skill. They call it “roots pop” and it’s easy to agree with them. In fact you can’t deny the infusion of these two sounds.

Thursday, Feb. 6: KGFREEZE Acoustic Album Release with Frank Hopkins; $10, advance; $12, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Kyle Gervais (Grand Hotel, Spose & The Humans, Shashasha) is a Maine-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, returning with his seventh full-length under the KGFREEZE moniker — the solo acoustic Phalanges. Following a year of self-imposed exile in Key West, Phalanges is a reflective and reflexive examination of relationships, insecurities and addictions from a darkly sardonic point of view.

Friday, Feb. 7: The THE BAND Band – Tribute to The Band; $30, advance; $35, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

If you like the music of The Band, you’ll love The THE BAND Band, the only nationally touring band dedicated exclusively to the accurate reproduction of The Band’s music, bringing it to life with authentic, true-to-form renditions of their extraordinary repertoire. From hit songs like “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek,” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and deep cuts from their classic albums, to the historic collaborations with Bob Dylan, The THE BAND Band delivers with the passion and commitment for which The Band was renowned.

Friday, Feb. 14: Cat Stevens Tribute; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Local acoustic duo and OLS staff members (Tom DiMenna and Dave Taylor) bring the love with their Cat Stevens show this Valentine’s Day. In the spirit of Cat’s collaboration with longtime finger-style accompanist, Alun Davies, Tom and Dave will take on selections from Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, Teaser and the Firecat, with the occasional Matthew and Son (and perhaps a “Novim’s Nightmare” for the truly Cat-obsessed.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Gunther Brown (album release show) w/ Jenny Lou Drew; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Gunther Brown is a six-piece Americana roots rock band from Portland, Maine. Gunther Brown introduced themselves to the world with Good Nights for Daydreams. Released in 2014, Good Nights for Daydreams was Gunther Brown’s full-length debut and received only great reviews, both in the band’s hometown and internationally.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: OLS Community Mingle; free for OLS members and volunteers; 6 p.m. start.

Join us for an OLS Community Mingle! All members, volunteers and donors are invited to join the OLS community at a casual cocktail hour (and a half) with live music. Each attendee will receive a reusable OLS water bottle and a chance to win a $25 Boda gift card.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Rasa String Quartet; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

The Rasa String Quartet was formed in 2019 at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and consists of Irish-American violinist, Maura Shawn Scanlin, Japanese-American violinist, Kiyoshi Hayashi, Spanish-Vietnamese violist, Claudia Do Minh Ramos, and KoreanAmerican cellist, Eunghee Cho. By performing repertoire from the classical, world and folk genres at the highest level of artistry, the Rasa String Quartet is dedicated to cultivating experiences that provoke powerful, uplifting emotions, foster meaningful connections and help the classical culture become more accessible to all.

Friday, Feb. 21: Johnny A. – Just Me … And My Guitars; $25, advance; $30, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Never content with complacency, and always up for a challenge, Johnny again takes an adventurous musical left turn to present his distinct, instrumental guitar approach for the first time in a completely “solo” intimate atmosphere. The evening promises to be a special “living room experience” with some of Johnny’s favorite songs and stories all of which have molded him into the musician and person he is today.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Cilla Bonnie with Anna Lombard; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Cilla Bonnie is a bass player/singer/songwriter. “Radiohead meets R&B,” so they say. Cilla performs solo and also with a quartet, including Emmett Harrity on keys, Chris Sweet on drums, Peter Herman on guitar. Based in Portland, Maine.

Thursday, Feb. 27: The Portland Jazz Orchestra with special guest the South Portland High School Jazz Ensemble; $5, advance; $1o, adults; $7, seniors; $5, students, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Performing regularly at One Longfellow Square since 2006, the Portland Jazz Orchestra is Maine’s premier concert jazz ensemble. Under the direction of Dr. Chris Oberholtzer, the 19-piece jazz ensemble performs a variety of instrumental and vocal big band literature. PJO enjoys playing works written by members and area musicians such as Craig Skeffington, Mike Sakash, Brad Ciechomski, Jake Sturtevent and Terry White. In addition to performing original literature, PJO often performs music from the libraries of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Bill Holman, Patrick Williams, Woody Herman and Maria Schneider.

Friday, Feb. 28: Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers; $12, advance; $15, day of show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers were just named New England’s best blues band, winning “Blues Artist of the Year” at the 2019 New England Music Awards. Singer/guitarist Erin Harpe leads the roots-rocking electric band on vocals and lead guitar, playing a mix of styles they call “Boogie, Blues & Beyond.” A rising star in the roots and blues scene with a growing fan base around the world, she’s been called “one of the most dynamic, talented and exciting roots rocking blues women on the scene” by Living Blues Magazine, and has been compared to legendary blues women like Bonnie Raitt and Rory Block.

Saturday, Feb. 29: Seamus Egan Project; $30, advance; $35, day of show.

For over 20 years, Philadelphia’s Seamus Egan blazed a new trail for Irish music in America. At the head of the super group Solas, he toured the world and pushed the music in new directions, incorporating complex arrangements, stunning virtuosity, and elements of global and Americana music. His work defined Irish music for multiple generations and set a benchmark that still hasn’t been matched. As a composer, Egan put his stamp on film soundtracks, symphonic collaborations, and, most famously, co-wrote Sarah McLachlan’s smash hit, “I Will Remember You.”

