Members of Smart Mountain Area Robotics Team 3930 are once again preparing for the FIRST Robotics Competition season. Coding Captain Quinn Fournier at left and Drive Captain Owen Wilkins show how power cells are delivered to power ports during the first part of the challenge. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team 3930 is preparing for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition, Infinite Recharge. Owen Wilkins, a third-year team member and drive captain, shows a mock up of the control panel that must be rotated a specified number of turns or positioned to a specific color during one phase of the game. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser