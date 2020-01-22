Meredith Hawthorne (2) of Oxford Hills Middle School gets out to a quick start during the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. Thirty-five middle school students from Dixfield, Bethel, Auburn and Paris/Oxford schools competed in the 2.5K race. The girls and boys middle school races were followed by a high school race on a longer course. Hawthorne placed fourth in the girls race that was won by Katharine Garcia of Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Noah Damon-Travers, 12, of Oxford Hills Middle School hangs out in the warming hut prior to the start of the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. Thirty-five middle school students from Dixfield, Bethel, Auburn and Paris/Oxford schools competed during the 2.5K race.
Mt. Abram High School ski coaches Buzz and Sally Bean put kick wax on skis prior to the start of the high school race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. The couple has been coaching together for 37 years. "We are not done yet," Buzz Bean said.
Spruce Mountain High School Nordic ski coach Jay Lindsey puts kick wax on skis prior to the start of the high school race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday.
Dominic Toscano, left, of Auburn Middle School and Parker Nellis of Telstar Middle School in Bethel race to the finish line of the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday.
Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Nordic coach Christopher Easton lines teams from Auburn Middle School, Telstar Middle School in Bethel, Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield and Oxford Hills Middle School in Paris/Oxford up for the middle school girls Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday.
Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Nordic coach Christopher Easton and his wife, Paula Easton, coach for the Oxford Hills Middle School, hosted the middle school and high school Nordic ski meets at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday.
Jeff Winslow of Waterford helps his 10-year-old daughter, Ellie Winslow, get ready for the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. Ellie Winslow is a fifth-grader at Harrison Elementary School. Her sister, Sage, skis for the Oxford Hills Middle School ski team.
Raymond Evans-Sirois, left, and his Oxford Hills Middle School teammate Noah Damon-Travers get of to a quick start during the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. Thirty-five middle school students from Dixfield, Bethel, Auburn and Paris/Oxford middle schools competed during the 2.5K race. The girls and boys middle school races were followed by a high school race on a longer course.
Skyy Worster, 14, of Oxford Hills Middle School smiles after looking at the posted results following the middle school Nordic ski race at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway on Wednesday. Thirty-five middle school students from Dixfield, Bethel, Auburn and Paris/Oxford schools competed during the 2.5K race. Worster placed sixth in the girls race.