Charges

Lewiston

  • Richard McKeen, 34, of 231 Ash St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Cedar Street.
  • Allen Frost, 19, of 12 Howe St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on Oak Street.

Auburn

  • Ryan Stinchfield, 34, of 245 Sawyer Road, Greene, on charges of driving with a suspended license and a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Court Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Shane Davis, 24, of 205 Bowdoin St., Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release, burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin, 12:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Fireside Inn, Auburn.

Accidents

Lewiston

  • Joshua Randall, 16, of Lewiston, lost control of the car he was driving and struck a snowbank and tree at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at Wellman and Sunnyside streets. Damage to the 2013 Hyundai, owned by Nathaniel Randall, of Lewiston, was listed as functional.

