Don’t miss the hilarious and touching comedy “Sexy Laundry,” featuring Russell Berrigan as Henry and Maura O’Brien as Alice, opening Friday, Jan. 24, at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre. The routines of kids and daily life have taken their toll on Alice and Henry. Henry, an engineer with little sense of adventure, would prefer to just watch his favorite news show without being interrupted. Alice wants that spark they once had long ago. Armed with a library copy of Sex for Dummies, they check in to a luxury hotel to rekindle their romance. Funny, lovable and filled with knowing chuckles, Henry and Alice’s touching rediscovery of themselves and each other will put a smile on your face, a lump in your throat and possibly a new spring in your step. You won’t see a funnier, more entertaining or true to life show this theatre season. “Sexy Laundry” will run Jan. 24-Feb. 2, with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25/adults, $22/groups. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call (207) 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

