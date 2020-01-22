SEBAGO — The Trust for Public Land has announced the permanent protection of the newly created Tiger Hill Community Forest northwest of Sebago Lake.

Along with Loon Echo Land Trust and local residents, The Trust for Public Land helped to permanently protect 1,400 acres, which will allow for outdoor recreation and sustainable forest management, while also protecting Sebago Lake — the water supply for more than one-sixth of Maine residents.

The project is a cornerstone of Sebago Clean Waters, a collaborative effort of nine conservation organizations, including The Trust for Public Land and Loon Echo Land Trust, to protect the forested watershed for the lake.

“This project is truly a milestone for the Sebago Lake region,” said Betsy Cook, Maine program director for The Trust for Public Land. “This new community forest will support the local outdoor recreation and forestry economy, protect a critical drinking water source, and provide a place for the community to connect to the outdoors and to their neighbors.”

The Trust for Public Land facilitated the acquisition from landowners with a shared vision to create a community forest. The land is now owned by Loon Echo Land Trust and will be stewarded to meet community needs for generations to come.

The community forest was funded by the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program, Portland Water District, the Open Space Institute’s Resilient Landscape Fund and Community Forest Fund, Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, and many foundations and individuals.

For more information, visit visit www.tpl.org, lelt.org or sebagocleanwaters.org.

