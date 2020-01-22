LEWISTON – A Turner man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston District Court to 30 days in jail for possessing several sexually explicit images of children under the age of 12 on his cellphone.

Miguel A. Roman Jr., 42, was sentenced to three years in prison on each of the 10 counts of felony possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under the age of 12, with all but 30 days suspended for each count.

He will also serve two years of probation.

Roman was facing 23 counts of the same charge, but the state dropped the last 13 in exchange for a guilty plea.

According to a district court clerk, all of Roman’s charges will run concurrent to each other.

Roman’s bail conditions include being subject to random searches for sexually oriented material, including any device capable of internet access or storing images. He is also prohibited from contact with any children under the age of 16, except incidental contact through work.

According to a police affidavit, detectives discovered the images on Roman’s phone during an investigation into a complaint of sexual abuse of a minor in May 2019.

« Previous

Next »