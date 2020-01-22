WILTON — The following sessions will be held at the Wilton CareerCenter, located at 865 US Route 2E Wilton, ME. Telephone 207-645-5800; toll free 1-800-982-4311; TTY: Maine Relay 711 to set up an Appointment. These workshops are at no cost to the public. All workshops begin promptly at listed times.

MEOC-101-Essentials of College Planning — Wednesday February 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This workshop introduces people to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular. This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The Financial Aid portion of this workshop will provide an overview of financial basics and the completion of the Free Application of Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Please call 1-800-281-3703 for workshop details and registration.

Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation – Friday February 7, from 9- 10:30 a.m. This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the First Friday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required

Small Business Trainings — Small Business Administration will be offering three different workshops “Starting Your Own Small Business” Access to Capital” and “Federal and State Resources for Small Business” Most of these Workshops are two hours long. For more information please call Bill Card @ 1-207-622-8555

Rumford Area Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation at Region 9 in Mexico. Tuesday February 18 from 2-4 p.m. This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the third Tuesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required

CareerCenter partners include WMCA CareerCenter Services and Maine Department of Labor

We are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

