The Central Maine Human Resource Association, the local Society for Human Resource Association Affiliate chapter serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford County, has announced new officers for 2020-2022.

They are: Cindy Letourneau, president; Barbara Lovejoy, president-elect; Dianne Day, secretary; Brenda Laplante, membership co-chairperson; Lisa Legendre, membership co-chairperson; Laura Gilpatrick, secretary; Stacy Dostie, marketing and communications; Jessica Lachance, programming co-chairperson; Jordan Payne Hay, programming co-chairperson; Carrie Bolduc, volunteer coordinator; and Mary LaFontaine, past president.

The mission of CMHRA is to expand and enhance the knowledge and professional development of its membership and our community’s ability to address employment matters.

Human resource professionals, safety officers, training and staff development professionals, recruiters and all related professionals, including business leaders and owner, can benefit from programming offered in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties.

