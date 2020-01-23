Health care advocates delivered 1,500 postcards to Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday urging her to support legislation that would add an adult dental benefit to Medicaid.

The issue was raised during the 2019 legislative session in a bill by Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, but the measure was not enacted. Gattine brought the bill back for the current session. Maine Equal Justice, an advocacy group, is pushing for the bill to pass this year.

Advocates held signs that said “Dental Care is Health Care” and “Help Mainers Smile Again!” outside Mill’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether Mills would support adding the adult dental benefit to Medicaid. Children with Medicaid get full dental benefits. Many low-income workers don’t get dental benefits with their employment.

Kirk Robbins, of Portland, said he went without insurance until age 50 and lost all his teeth from gum disease. He got dentures through a charity organization.

“When I had my teeth they were broken and jagged,” said Robbins, a former restaurant cook. “When I opened my mouth they looked like a Halloween jack-o-lantern.”

The bill would bring dental care access to an estimated 70,000 Mainers.

Sue Drew, a dental hygienist in Eastport, said when Mainers “can’t afford preventive care like cleanings and fillings, it can lead to serious chronic health problems or the need for costly emergency room care.”

This story will be updated.

