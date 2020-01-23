All in One Indian Veggies and Rice
You cook the whole dish in the skillet so the flavors really come together. Don’t have turmeric in your spice rack. Head over to Fare Share Co-op and buy just what you need from there bulk spices. It’s the perfect way to try new spices without breaking your shopping budget.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon ginger, fresh or 1/2 teaspoon ground
1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric
1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 apple peeled and diced
½ cup raisins or dried cranberries
2 cups mixed vegetables, chopped (try cauliflower, peppers, carrots or peas)
1 large baking potato, peeled and diced
1 cup brown rice, uncooked
1⁄2 teaspoon salt (optional)
2 1⁄2 cups water
1 can (15.5 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add onion, ginger, turmeric, and cumin, and stir while cooking for 1 minute.
Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat.
Simmer 30-35 minutes. Serve hot.
