Macaroni Chili

Izabel Wales, Norway

1 Pound ground beef

3/4 Cup chopped onion

1 Large can red kidney beans, drained

1 8 Ounce can tomato sauce

1 7 1/2 Ounce can diced tomatoes

1/2 Cup macaroni

2 1/2 Teaspoons chili powder

1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 Cup water

1/2 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Cook beef and onion in a skillet until the meat is brown. Add beans, tomato sauce, undrained tomatoes, uncooked macaroni, chili powder, garlic salt and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Cover and let simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Top with cheese and cover until cheese melts.

Pumpkin and Molasses Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 1/2 Cups flour

1 1/2 Cups brown sugar, packed

1 Teaspooon baking powder

3/4 Teaspoon baking soda

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon ginger

3/4 Cup sour milk

12 Cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 Cup canned pumpkin

1/4 Cup molasses

1 Teaspoon shredded orange pee

2 Eggs

Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger. Add the sourmilk, butter, pumpkin and orange peel. Beat until combine then beat for 2 more minutes. Add eggs and beat another 2 minutes. Pour into a greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 t 35 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 3 Ounce packages cream cheese, sofened

1/2 Cup butter, softened

2 Teaspoon vanilla

4 3/4 Cups powdered sugar

2 to 3 Teaspoons milk

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until light and fuffy. Gradually add powdered sugar beating well after each addition. Add milk as needed to reach desired consistency.

Kids in the Kitchen

Italian Popcorn

Izabel Walse, Norway

1/4 Cup butter or margarine

1/2 Teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder

10 Cups warm popped popcorn

1/3 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Adult

Cook, stirring constantly butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder until the butter melts Pour evenly over popcorn and toss to coat. Sprinkle cheese over popcorn and toss again to evenly coat.

Calling all Cooks! We wourd love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: