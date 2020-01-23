Macaroni Chili
Izabel Wales, Norway
1 Pound ground beef
3/4 Cup chopped onion
1 Large can red kidney beans, drained
1 8 Ounce can tomato sauce
1 7 1/2 Ounce can diced tomatoes
1/2 Cup macaroni
2 1/2 Teaspoons chili powder
1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 Cup water
1/2 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Cook beef and onion in a skillet until the meat is brown. Add beans, tomato sauce, undrained tomatoes, uncooked macaroni, chili powder, garlic salt and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Cover and let simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Top with cheese and cover until cheese melts.
Pumpkin and Molasses Cake
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
2 1/2 Cups flour
1 1/2 Cups brown sugar, packed
1 Teaspooon baking powder
3/4 Teaspoon baking soda
1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon ginger
3/4 Cup sour milk
12 Cup butter or margarine, softened
1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
1/4 Cup molasses
1 Teaspoon shredded orange pee
2 Eggs
Combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger. Add the sourmilk, butter, pumpkin and orange peel. Beat until combine then beat for 2 more minutes. Add eggs and beat another 2 minutes. Pour into a greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 t 35 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean.
Cream Cheese Frosting
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
2 3 Ounce packages cream cheese, sofened
1/2 Cup butter, softened
2 Teaspoon vanilla
4 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
2 to 3 Teaspoons milk
Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until light and fuffy. Gradually add powdered sugar beating well after each addition. Add milk as needed to reach desired consistency.
Kids in the Kitchen
Italian Popcorn
Izabel Walse, Norway
1/4 Cup butter or margarine
1/2 Teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
10 Cups warm popped popcorn
1/3 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 Adult
Cook, stirring constantly butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder until the butter melts Pour evenly over popcorn and toss to coat. Sprinkle cheese over popcorn and toss again to evenly coat.
Calling all Cooks! We wourd love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call 515-2519.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Driver taken to hospital after Lisbon crash
-
The Bethel Citizen
Commercial solar project eyed for Woodstock
-
Advertiser Democrat
WinterBrook Farm: All fiber all the time
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List
-
The Bethel Citizen
Sports