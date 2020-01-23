NORWAY — Last year at Norway Memorial Library, patrons enjoyed a twist on Blind Date with a Book with “You Had Me at Hello.” They selected a book based only on the first line written on the front of the wrapped book display, read at least 50 pages, and then participated in kiss and tell by filling out an entry form to let us know what they thought of the book.

This year patrons are invited to enjoy a different twist with “Lasting Impressions.” Select a book based only on the last line written on the front of the wrapped book from the display, read at least 50 pages, and tell us what your lasting impression of the book was by filling out an entry form. It is a fun way to discover new titles, authors, and genres. All entries are due by 5 pm on Saturday, February 29 for a chance to a jar of Hershey’s Kisses. The drawing will be held on

Tuesday, March 3 2019. The winner will be notified by telephone. For more information call 207-743-5309 ext. 1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

