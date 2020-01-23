FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host Maine Garden Day on March 14, 8:15 a.m.–4 p.m., at Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave., Lewiston.

Back after a five-year hiatus, this day-long conference includes 30 hands-on, informational workshops in both half- and quarter-day sessions. Topics range from grafting fruit trees to growing hemp in the garden, rewilding the landscape to hunger in community, and growing a gardening business to raising mushrooms. Keynote speaker Dan Jaffe, author and horticulturist, will discuss the role of native plants in Maine gardens.

The $60 per-person fee/$30 for students includes lunch; limited financial assistance is available, some by application. Register online (https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/maine-garden-day-saturday-march-14-2020/) by Feb. 20. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099, [email protected]. More information is also on the conference website, https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/maine-garden-day/. Supporting sponsors include Woodin & Company Store Fixtures, Inc. and the Maine Arts Commission.

