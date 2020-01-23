Mixers brings you Moticon at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. A great band covering an array of artists such as Tom Petty, Guns and Roses, Van Halen , Katy Perry, Grace Potter, Poison, Def Leppard, Evenescence, Green Day, The Pretty Reckless, The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, Velvet Revolver, Alanis Morrisette, Melissa Etheridge, Stone Temple Pilots, and Papa Roach. Band members are Michael Beauchesne (drums), Scott Lavoie (guitar/vocals), David Longstaff (bass), Tony Dan (vocals/guitar), and Tina Dan (vocals). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

