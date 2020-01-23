GREENE – Jeannette Eldridge Pinoski passed peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019 at Brigham Women’s Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Rhode Island, April 1, 1966, the daughter of John Eldridge and Brenda Hicky.

Jeannette loved kids and had her own daycare. She was also a CNA. She loved helping people, most of all. She loved her grandchildren. Family was number one. She will be sadly missed. She was a fighter. She would do anything for anyone.

She had a double lung transplant two and a half years ago. She loved life.

She is survived by husband, Dan; sons, Matt Eldridge and Kim, Jake Pinoski and Ashly, daughter, Jessica and Ben; grandchildren, Adrianna, Hayleigh, Johnathan, Kendra, Lilly; many nieces, nephews, cousins; sister, Janice and Sean, brother, Steve; dad, Steve Witham.

She was predeceased by her mother, Brenda stepfather, Norm; sisters, Annette, Michelle.

A celebration of life will be held Jan. 25, Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 285 Sawyer Rd., Greene.

