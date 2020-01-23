WELD – Nickolas L. McGrane, 30, of Weld, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1989 in Farmington. He was the son of Pamela Blodgett-Tracy of Canton and Barry McGrane of Indian Island, Old Town. He was a graduate of Dirigo High School, class of 2007. As a teenager, he dreamed of owning his own business and he worked passionately to achieve that. He worked many jobs in several different trades until he found his true passion as a carpenter and started his own business, taking great pride in his work. Nick will be remembered for his exuberant smile, his open arms and big hugs, his generous free spirit and willingness to always help out. He lived a life of adventure and never took the time to care about what people thought of him. Nick loved hard work, whether it was working the wood pile, working on his old Ford truck or helping out his friends and family. He loved his kids and his girlfriend, Kate. He was happiest being outside, camping, hiking, fishing, riding his motorcycle and tinkering. He looked forward to Sunday’s when he could pick the Weld dump. Nick was survived by his mom, Pamela Blodgett-Tracy and her husband Russell Tracy of Canton, his dad, Barry McGrane of Old Town; his two children Nicole and Dominic Mease of Laurens, S.C.; his girlfriend, Kate Vining of Weld; his brother, Benjamin Blodgett and his girlfriend, Madison Danforth of Bangor, his stepsister, Alysa West and her husband Robert of Chesterville, his stepbrother, Robert Tracy and his girlfriend Ariel Hunter of Livermore; his grandmother, Maxine Baston of Jay; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Zackery Blodgett; his paternal uncle, David McGrane; his maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the funeral service at the Rumford Town Hall, 145 Congress St., Rumford, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., with a reception immediately following at Region 9, 377 River Rd., Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to help with funeral expense.

Pam Blodgett-Tracy

59 Main Street

Canton, ME 04221

« Previous