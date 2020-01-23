EAST ANDOVER – Peter Wayne Cole, 48, passed away at his home in East Andover on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1971 in Portland, the son of Elmer and Freda (Estey) Cole, and had attended schools in Massachusetts and Rumford and Portland, Maine.

Peter was a truck driver for many years and had worked for Western Express Trucking in Maine.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his father Elmer “Peter” Cole of East Andover and mother Freda Estey of Limerick; daughters, Alyssa Cole of Hudson, N.Y., Kayla Byars and husband Michael of Gaston, S.C., Tamika Cole of Gaston, S.C., and Audrienna Cochran and husband Brandon of Wilton, a son, Justin Woods of Hudson, N.Y.; grandmother, Kathleen Morton of Rumford; a brother, Jay Cole of East Andover; his former wife, Melissa Session of Gaston, S.C.; and many grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the American Legion Hall, Congress Street, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

