BUCKFIELD – Phillip Arthur Bray affectionately known as Phil or Birdie was born at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Md. on June 20, 1954 to SFC Henry L. and Katherine V. Bray. He was the sixth of seven children. Phil was educated in the Maryland and Virginia Public School Systems. He graduated from Wakefield High School, Arlington, Va. in 1973. After high school he attended VMI, Blacksburg, Va. for two years. He was then accepted to attend the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School and graduated as a boiler engineer. Phil spent over 10 years at sea as a Merchant Marine and traveled around the world. After settling down in Maine, he was accepted for a job as a boiler engineer at Central Maine Medical Center where he worked for 30 years until his health declined. In 1984, Phil excepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He attended several different churches and had the opportunity to serve in the positions of Deacon and Youth Pastor. On Oct. 26, 2013, Phil married the love of his life Sandra Dulac Bray. They enjoyed 22 beautiful years together. Phil will always be remembered as having an outgoing personality and having the gift of gab. He loved telling stories and talking politics to anyone that would listen. He also loved taking care of his many fur babies, Bella, Cricket, Ollie, Sprocket, Luna, and Baby. On Jan, 20, 2020 while home surrounded by his loving family, Phil departed this life to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Bray; son, Jayson Bray of Augusta; stepchildren, Jason Dulac (Nicole) of Minot, Erin Dulac-Hutchinson (Jesse) of Buckfield, Kelsea Dulac-Nelson (Paul) of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; a loving mother, Katherine V. Bray; sister, Min. Angela Sheppard, four brothers, Richard Bray Sr. “Bernie”, Henry Bray, James Bray (Virginia); Robert Bray. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Robert, John and James (Chris) Dubuc, sister-in-law, Susan (John) Bermudez; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, Henry L. Bray Sr.; and sister, Rita L. Owens.The Bray family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice of Lewiston for the devoted and loving care provided to Phil and his Family. Thanks also to Dr. Nicholette Erickson and the Oncology Department for the care provided. Funeral services will be held at The Fortin Group Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with services to be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hopice of Lewiston.

