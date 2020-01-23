FRANKLINTON, N.C. – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rita, wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

God looked down and called her name, taking her hand, he guided her home. Now she is at peace, forevermore.

She died on a Wednesday in the late hours of the morning, her family surrounding her. Our hearts heavy with sadness and also joy, knowing her long battle with cancer was over.

We will miss her dearly; memories filling our hearts of family gathered around her table, sharing stories, good food and most of all, laughter.

She was a rare combination of love, joy and compassion understanding what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love.

Rita married her soul mate, Robert “Bob” LaFlamme, her constant companion. Devoted to each other for 57 years of marriage.

Long-time residents of Maine, Rita and Bob moved to North Carolina to enjoy the warmer climate in their retirement.

Born in Lewiston to Robert and Marie Blondin in June 1939.

Rita worked various jobs throughout her life: W. T. Grant – Lewiston, Shapiro Brothers – Auburn, Globe Albany Mills / Tec Tech – North Monmouth, and Officer of the Court at Superior Court – Auburn.

Rita is survived by her husband, Bob LaFlamme of Franklinton, N.C.; two sons, John (Karen) LaFlamme of Lewiston; granddaughter, Nikki LaFlamme of N.Y., Jim (Ethel) LaFlamme of Greene, granddaughter, Meagan VanDeursen of Lisbon, grandson, Benjamin LaFlamme of Greene; her brothers, Maurice (Jackie) Blondin of Lewiston, Gerry (Del) Blondin of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., her sisters, Terry Plourde of Lewiston, Cecile (Butch) Roberts of Rockledge, Fla., her sister-in-law, Joanne Truchon of Lewiston, her brother-in-law, Lenny (Tina) LaFlamme of Franklinton, N.C.; as well as nephews and nieces.

A late spring celebration of Rita’s life will be held. Everyone who remembers our dear Rita, please say a prayer for a life well-lived.

We want to thank the wonderful hospice nurses from Duke Hospice in North Carolina for all the care and compassion they gave to Rita and us as well.

