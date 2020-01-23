PORTLAND – Robert L. May, 79, of Poland passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on Shaker property in New Gloucester on March 28, 1940, the son of Randall and Nellie A. Walker May.

As a young man he worked on a Shaker farm. He married Doris Lamontagne on Jan. 11, 1964 and worked as a truck driver for Superior Concrete, K & K Excavation and the Town of Poland for many years.

He was a member of the Anchor Baptist Church in Auburn. In his younger years he played golf, more recently he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family very much.

He is survived by his wife of Poland; daughter, Pauline Bowie and husband Chris of New Gloucester, son, John and wife Myrlande of Boston, son, Ronald and wife Brenda of Poland and daughter, Jennifer Grinter and husband Doug of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Anchor Baptist Church on Washington Street in Auburn followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshments. Interment will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

