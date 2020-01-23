PARIS — OHTS Law Enforcement instructor Ron Fowler is recognized by VFW Post 9787 Commander Teresa Drag and Quarter Master Richard Hatch as a Regional winner of their National Citizenship Education award for promoting citizenship education in his program.  

 

 

 

Democrat Schools
