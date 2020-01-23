BRUNSWICK — Police said they arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries thanks to tips from the public.

Police arrested Brunswick residents Jonathan West, 25, and Jarrod Sennstrom, 18, Wednesday night and charged them with burglary and theft in connection with multiple burglaries at local businesses and churches.

Police released surveillance images and videos Wednesday hoping someone in the community could point them toward a suspect.

Sometime Jan. 16 or early the next morning, someone broke into the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene at 94 McKeen St., according to Pastor Chris Rogers.

The office was ransacked and some of the church’s audio-video equipment was taken, as were two guitars belonging to Rogers and his son. Rogers said police told him there had been similar burglaries elsewhere in town.

Just over a mile away, someone broke into the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 336 Maine St. sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning. A few computers and small items were stolen, but there was significant damage to the church’s education building. Several doors were broken after being pried open.

Two miles away at 30 Bath Road, Pam Edwards said her business, D’tails Dog Grooming, was burglarized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Someone broke the window of the entry door and took cash and left a back door ajar on one of the coldest nights of the winter. She estimates about $200 was missing.

Next door, Black Pug Brewing was also burglarized. The brewery announced on its Facebook page that its door was broken and register empty.

Flight Deck Brewing and Blue Dog Daycare are located at Brunswick Landing in Cook’s Corner and were both burglarized Saturday night, according to Brunswick police.

Police say they recovered a lot of the stolen property.

West and Sennstrom are being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Information from Times Record staff writer Darcie Moore was used in this report.

