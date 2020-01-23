In promoting Senior Week (formerly Go50) Jan. 27 – 31, Sunday River’s website says: ‘We have an exceptional senior crowd. We don’t know whether it’s Maine’s chilly air that helps keep our aged contingent spritely or whether Sunday River skiers are simply a heartier group, but we are damn proud to have such a loyal and experienced clientele.” Prime Time Ski Club members are proud to be among those spritely, hearty seniors and are happy to participate in a “Meet ’N ’Ski” with club members offering mountain tours each weekday during Senior Week, starting at 10 a.m. at Peak Lodge. Other specials for seniors include discount lift tickets, daily apes-ski gatherings, $25 ski demos, an opportunity to rent outdoor equipment and apparel from Sunday River Sports and a music bingo game with lots of Sunday River swag and other prizes. For more information about Senior Week activities go to the Sunday River website.

Congratulations to Prime Time Ski Club’s Old and Slow team in Sunday River’s Locals Challenge ski race for a second place win in last week’s first race of the season, missing first place by one point. The races are held on eight Wednesdays on the lower Monday Mourning trail. In addition to the seven-member Old and Slow team, 22 other ski club members race on several other teams. The winning team is decided by a number of factors besides a racer’s speed, including points for just showing up and finishing. Racers can take two runs but only one counts. Race results are announced the evening of race day at a party sponsored by and held at a different local bar or restaurant each week.

If you are 50 years or older and looking for someone to ski with, join our club members any weekday at Peak Lodge, lower level, at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a racer to ski with us. We have members of all levels and following a brief meeting, members usually break into groups of four to six, based primarily on skiing ability and terrain preference. Check out our club’s website at www.primetimeskiclub.com for more information about upcoming club events.

