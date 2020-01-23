To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Rightstart, Inc., Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens programs, we would like to thank the many schools, businesses, banks, credit unions, churches, civic groups and individuals in the Oxford Hills community as well as individuals who live outside the Oxford Hills for their support of these programs. Rightstart is an all-volunteer organization serving children and teens in the Oxford Hills. From cash donations, gifts of toys, hand knit mittens, hats, scarves and slippers, once again our community joined together to help over 462 children and 188 teens in the Oxford Hills enjoy Christmas 2019.

We would like to thank the Advertiser Democrat and Lewiston Sun Journal for their coverage of our programs. Thank you to Community Concepts especially receptionists, Donita and Charlotte, for their help in receiving applications to our programs. A special thank you to Bob Bahre for his support and for the space he allows us to use for the Christmas for Kids and Teens program, as well as, the Coat Room. A special thank you to Oxford Federal Credit Union for allowing us to place a tree in the lobby. We received many wonderful toys as a result. The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce along with the Festival of Trees contributed and supported our programs. They went above and beyond in helping Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens.

Darcia Thorpe was so helpful and John Williams did a wonderful job speaking about our programs and supporting the project. We extend thanks to Don Mayberry and 1st Congregational Church in South Paris, Norway-Paris Kiwanis, Norway Savings Bank, C.N. Brown, WOXO, Grover Gundrilling Christmas party and Wal-mart for all they did to support our programs. Thank you to the Uptown Cruizahs, Heywood Club, Weary Club, Swinging Bears, Big Rig Shop, Oxford Hills Snow Hoppers, Norway Fish and Game and Toys for Tots for their contributions to our program, as well as Chris and Heidi Charlton for their help with our programs.

Christmas for Teens wishes to thank Maine Machine Products, Monica Laverdiere and Bearfoot Realty, Oxford Casino, Oxford Hills Rotary, Oxford Mill End Store, Crossway Family Dental, and Northeast Bank for their cash donations and the many collected items from their employees and clients. Also, we would like to thank Carol West, who organized the shoppers, especially Rose Schwaner, along with the various community volunteer shoppers.

Last but not least, a big thank you to Sue Batchelder, Janis Hutchins, Debbie Koczum, Heather Delamater and Rachel Edwards for all the time, talent and energy they put into the Christmas for Kids Program, as well as Art Kenney, Sheila and Cleon Morse, Lynette Gatchell-Seames and Ray Seames and Don Koczum. We appreciate the support of the entire Oxford Hills community. Sincerely,

Connie Allen

Jean Delamater

Susan Batchelder

Janis Hutchins

Karen Ellis

Carlene Treadwell

Carol West

Doreen Tibbetts

Wendy Williams

Heather Delamater

Rachel Edwards

Rightstart Board of Directors

