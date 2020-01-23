DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Jan. 8 Sun Spots there was a request for sponsors for the Central Maine Adaptive Sports athletes to attend the Special Olympics Winter Games. I want to clarify that it should have said the games are being held at Sugarloaf ski area in Carrabassett Valley on Jan. 26-28, not Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. Thanks.

— Abby, no town

ANSWER: I’m so glad you saw the column, Abby, and were able to get a message to Sun Spots. Sometimes information is incorrect on a website so it’s always good to double-check.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost two tiles for my Scrabble game and checked online for replacements, but then I discovered a treasure trove of spare tiles at the Route 26 Antiques Mall & Flea Market in Oxford. One dealer’s booth has a large glass jar with dozens of tiles — blonde wood, dark wood, and yellow plastic. They are 20 cents each, but you must buy at least five tiles.—No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m so happy to know this! I’m missing some Scrabble tiles myself after my 4-year-old grandson got into my game cupboard. I have also seen many clever crafting ideas using Scrabble tiles. I’m going to high-tail it to Oxford before someone else beats me to it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m writing about an issue you probably have no control over, but the only other way I see to contact the paper is by calling and I’m unsure who to speak with.

My issue is the new epaper format. It appears I have to open it only through a link in a daily email. For my husband to be able to read it, I have to forward the email to him. The focus is much better than in the old version, but this one can only be enlarged to a limited size, which is not quite enough for our old eyes. When using the arrows to move ahead, it skips from the sports page to the last page.

After years of reading the paper online, this doesn’t seem like an improvement.

Please pass this along to the right people.

Thank you for your enduring good spirits and help.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I have forwarded your concerns on to our executive editor and I’m sure she’ll forward it on to the IT department. I don’t know if anything can be done. However, I wanted to publish this to see if any readers share your concern.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a couple of large totes of documents I need to have shredded. Is there a place in western Maine that provides this service?

— No name, Oxford

ANSWER: Staples at 855 Lisbon St. in Lewiston and Office Max at 88 Union St. in Auburn will shred your documents for you at an affordable price. Sometimes libraries and financial institutions have shredding events as well. If it’s a small amount, why not invest in a shredder of your own? I keep mine in my home office and wouldn’t be without it.

