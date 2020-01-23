NBA

It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains for the NBA All-Star Game, just as they were last season. They earned the captaincies by being the top overall votegetters from the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.

The other starters for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago are Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks, James Harden of the Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Raptors, Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Celtics and Trae Young of the Hawks.

James, as the leading overall vote-getter, will have the top pick when he and Antetokounmpo pick their teams. James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA record.

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was second in fan voting among East guard while Walker was third, but Walker was the top choice among media and NBA players.

• LeBron James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 10th triple-double of the season, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers to pull away for a 128-113 over the Brooklyn Nets.

James closed within 17 points of Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list. He can pass Bryant on Saturday at Philadelphia.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points for the Nets, who lost their fifth straight.

• Bradley Beal scored 36 points and the weary Washington Wizards, overcoming an overtime loss and early-morning arrival in town, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112.

Collin Sexton scored 29 points for Cleveland, which has lost six in a row and 11 of 13.

WNBA: Alana Beard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks, is retiring after 15 years.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Sawyer Wirsing scored two goals, and Eli Pendergrass had a goal and three assists to lead Thornton Academy (6-3) to a 4-1 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (4-5) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Alex St. John also scored, while Chris Balzano recorded a pair of assists.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Caroline Lerch’s fourth goal of the game – 4:26 into the third period – gave Portland/Deering (9-7) the lead for good in a 4-3 win over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (2-15) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Lucy Howe assisted on two of Lerch’s goals, and Kim Clifford had one assist.

Lily Stark scored all three goals for Biddeford.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympians Alexa and Chris Knierim, coming off a poor season, put that disappointment far behind them by winning the pairs short program in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea were second, and defending champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were third.

The free skate is Saturday.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Roberto Firmino scored the 84th-minute winner against Wolverhampton after keeper Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker made two crucial saves, and the visiting league leaders earned their 14th straight league win, 2-1.

Liverpool has now won 22 of its 23 games this season and is unbeaten in 40 league games stretching back to last season.

