BETHEL — Table Rock Arts Center (TRAC) is honored to announce its newest exhibition, The SAP is Running, featuring steampunk, abstracts and acrylic pours by artists, Quentin Stockwell, Sue Dunn, and Becky Robbins, respectively. The installation will run from February 14 – April 26.

The exhibition opening will be celebrated with an Artists’ Reception on Saturday, February 15, from 4 -5:30 p.m. at 162 Main Street in Bethel. The event is open to the public.

“Being open more than a year now has led to all manner of conceptualizing unique ways to provide a conduit among the visual artists and the public in the Mahoosuc area,” says Amy Halsted, TRAC’s creative director. “During 2020, there will a number of collaborative shows at the gallery. For now, given the longer rays of sunshine in February and maple buckets hanging around town, bringing together talent to celebrate these harbingers of spring seemed natural. Quentin, Sue and Becky were the natural choice in pairing mediums for The SAP is Running.”

