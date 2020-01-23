LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine of Lewiston announces a $40,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation will be used to complete renovations on the showers in the men’s and women’s locker rooms, and install an air conditioning unit in the gym.

Although building repairs and renovations have occurred through the years, the 50-year-old building on East Avenue still has antiquated systems original to the building. During the past year, the YWCA has invested more than $105,000 in projects and renovations, including the replacement of the pool filtration system with the generosity of local community members, donors and foundation grants.

As a community center, the YWCA offers programs for children and families including summer camp, swim team, food programs, swim lessons, and serves the purpose for such gatherings as the winter farmers market. The YWCA is accepting donations for the remaining $8,000 to cover the costs of both projects.

