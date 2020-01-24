Rangeley Snodeo sponsored by the Rangeley Snowmobile Club kicks off on Thursday with the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Chili/Chowder Cook-Off at 5:00 PM at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. That is followed by Casino Night at Bald Mountain Camps at 6:30 PM.

Jan 23 THURSDAY

5:30 pm: Chili Chowder Cook Off @ the Gingerbread House

Rangeley’s Snodeo weekend kicks off with the Chili/Chowder Cook-Off sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce & Budweiser at The Gingerbread House Restaurant. Taste samples of chili and chowder prepared by the area’s restaurants and vote for your favorite chili and chowder. See who wins bragging rights this year!

6:30 pm: Casino Night @ Bald Mountain Camps featuring Live Entertainment

Jan 24 FRIDAY

4 pm-9 pm- Welcome to Snodeo @ Moose Alley

6:30 pm Live Auction featuring Larry Koob @ Moose Alley and 50/50 Auction

6:30 pm-8 pm- RMR XC Race Registration @ the Airport

Jan 25 SATURDAY

6:30 am Registration and gates open at 8 am- RMR XC Race @ the Airport

7-9:30 am- Public Breakfast @ Mason Lodge

2 pm- Rave X Show @ Boss Power Equipment

6 pm- Sled Parade theme is “Rodeo on Snow” and Fireworks following parade weather permitting.

