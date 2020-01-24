AUBURN — The First Universalist Church of Auburn and Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church of Portland will co-ordain Molly Brewer into Unitarian Universalist ministry at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The service, to be held at 169 Pleasant St., will be open to the public. A reception will follow at 5:15 p.m.

Brewer’s theological grounding is both deeply Pagan and uniquely Unitarian Universalist, and her ministerial foci have included neurodiversity and inclusive mental health ministry; embodiment practice and size justice; multisensory worship; and the connection between internal spiritual practice and acting for liberation.

Brewer served a part-time internship for two years under the Rev. Dr. Jodi Cohen Hayashida at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Prior to that, she was an active lay member at Allen Avenue UU, participating in multiple aspects of ministry, including music, worship arts, small group ministry, social justice and governance work.

Brewer previously trained as a chaplain, visiting patients at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, and served as a volunteer intern at Portland-based Hope House, where she worked directly with new Mainers seeking political asylum and assisted them with accessing household necessities, legal services and social support. Her justice ministry spurred her to participate in the activism of Moral Movement Maine and the Maine Poor People’s Campaign, which led to two civil disobedience arrests.

For more information, call 207-783-0461 or see events at www.auburn.org.

