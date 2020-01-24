LEWISTON — Avangrid Foundation, in partnership with Central Maine Power, the local affiliate of AVANGRID in Maine, donated $10,000 to United Way of Androscoggin County in support of homeless youth.

This 2020 partnership aligns with the Avangrid Foundation’s mission to support unmet needs in Maine where there is the most risk.

United Way will use the funds to support programs for runaway and homeless youth at New Beginnings, Inc., a longtime United Way community partner based in Lewiston. New Beginnings operates the only youth shelter in Maine licensed for 24-hour care, along with housing, counseling and outreach services for young people who are at risk for or experiencing homelessness. It helps about 700 people a year.

