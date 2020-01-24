NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St., has announced the February calendar of events. All classes will be held at the Cancer Resource Center unless otherwise noted.

Colorful Watercolors: From 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, a new class, limited to eight people. All will have a fully drawn picture to paint. A local artist will demonstrate simple techniques and ways to mix watercolors. All participants will leave with a finished piece that will be matted and placed in a plastic sheet cover. All materials will be provided. RSVP as class size is limited; call 890-0329.

Fun with Colored Pencils: From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, the new class has room for 10 participants who may reserve their spot by calling 890-0329. Each will be given a fully drawn picture to complete. The guest artist will demonstrate and instruct how to put layer upon layer of colors to make the images come to life. Everyone will leave with a finished piece that will be matted and placed in a plastic sheet. All materials will be provided.

The First Slice — The Restorative Power of Memoir: From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, the workshop is designed for those who would like to write their memoir. Instructor is Shellie Leger. Writing continues for those who attended the earlier workshops, or if interested in beginning a memoir, attend this session.

Chair Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Plan to arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Keep Moving: Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at Saco Bay Physical Therapy (formerly Bader Physical Therapy), 176 Main St. The weekly exercise class returns this month. Instructor is Katie Hetterscheidt, ATC. The class is for cancer survivors and caregivers who wish to improve their level of fitness.

Drum Circle: Two sessions on Saturday, Feb. 1, beginners from 10 a.m. to noon and advanced from 1-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver; drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch. For more information, call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Deering Memorial Community Center. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: From 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki and Self-Reiki: From 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up: From 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Kathy will provide materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Crafting at Bridgton Hospital: To be announced, held the board room. For more information or to register, call 207-647-6120. Space is limited. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided.

For more information on a class or any regularly scheduled activities, check the calendar at www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329. The center will be closed on days when SAD 17 cancels classes.

Drop-in hours are 3-6 p.m.Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items, such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or to find resources. There are pamphlets and a lending library. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for swimming and caring coupons are offered for those affected by cancer and their caregiver. For more information, visit the center or call 207-890-0329. Check the website, www.crcofwm.org, or find the center on Facebook.

