AUBURN — Carbonite Inc. has donated $10,000 to support the new Esports athletic program at Central Maine Community College.
CMCC Esports teams compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports in the rapidly growing field of competitive video gaming. Students who participate have to meet the same requirements as other athletes at the college.
