LEWISTON — Pathway Vineyard Church has announced it will serve as one of hundreds of churches around the world hosting Night to Shine 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

Every guest will enter on a red carpet with a welcome from a crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests will receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe-shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor — all leading up to each guest being crowned king or queen of the prom.

For additional information visit pathwayvineyard.com.

For more information on the worldwide movement, visit http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.

« Previous

Next »