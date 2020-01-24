My applause goes out to residents of the town of Sabattus, who had the intestinal fortitude to let Michelle Malkin speak at their town hall. So many people wanted to hear what she had to say that the town hall had to turn away some of the crowd.

The Franco Heritage Center and Martindale Country Club showed a disgusting act of cowardice in bending to the will of a few who think only their voices should be heard.

I am pretty confident that if it were a far left liberal who wanted to speak, they would have been accepted with open arms.

Shame on them.

Donald Dubuc, Minot

« Previous