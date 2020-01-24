AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently donated $2,900 to Wounded Heroes Program of Maine as part of its Give Where You Live program.
Wounded Heroes Program of Maine helps wounded veterans attain the benefits and assistance they need and have earned when transitioning to civilian life having been injured in service.
