Monday, Jan. 27,  Farmington Historical Society Meeting, THIS MONTH at The Pierce House, 204 Main St. Farmington.  Pot Luck 6 p.m., short meeting and program:  “Local Gals Make Good—Little Known Ladies of Franklin County.” presented by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Everyone welcome.

