Monday, Jan. 27, Farmington Historical Society Meeting, THIS MONTH at The Pierce House, 204 Main St. Farmington. Pot Luck 6 p.m., short meeting and program: “Local Gals Make Good—Little Known Ladies of Franklin County.” presented by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Everyone welcome.
